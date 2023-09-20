EC announces NID server operational again; users report sites inaccessible

The Election Commission has resumed the services of the National Identity Card (NID) server after it was shut down due to maintenance work.

However, the database is currently accessible only to the 171 partner organisations who use data from EC server.

The EC informed the media that the server was operational from Wednesday (20 September) morning.

Meanwhile, several users have reported that both https://www.nidw.gov.bd/ and https://services.nidw.gov.bd/ were inaccessible as of 5pm.

Attempts by The Business Standard to access the sites have resulted in failure as well, with https://services.nidw.gov.bd/ homepage showing a 503 Service Unavailable server error.

AKM Humayun Kabir, director general of the NID Registration Wing of the Election Commission, told the Business Standard that the server is currently accessible only to the 171 partner organisations who use data from EC server.

After completing all the necessary security procedures, the server will be accessible to all users by the end of the day, he added.

The NID server was shut down for maintenance on Tuesday.

Regarding the reason for the shutdown, it was known that the server needed to be shut down when doing maintenance work.

When questioned about why the decision to shut down the NID server was not communicated in advance, Election Commission Secretary Md Jahangir Alam explained that server shutdowns are occasionally necessary and cannot always be predicted.

"Electronic devices may unexpectedly require shutdowns," he added.

He further said, "It is [NID server] a valuable resource that undergoes regular updates, and it is a normal practice. Servers worldwide experience occasional shutdowns for a day or two."

When asked about the possibility of any risks, he responded by acknowledging that there is always a potential risk of cyberattacks wherever data is stored.

"Individuals and organisations have the right to implement security measures to safeguard themselves in the face of such risks. A large database like this one is not immune to potential risks," said the EC secretary.

Earlier, the NID server of the EC was down in August for maintenance purposes.