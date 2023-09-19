NID server to remain down for maintenance purposes till 20 September

TBS Report
19 September, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 01:26 pm

TBS Report
19 September, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 01:26 pm
The National Identity Card (NID) server of the Election Commission (EC) has been down since this morning due to maintenance purposes, EC Information System Management Division (NID) Assistant Programmer Aminul Islam said today.

"It is to inform everyone that the NID server is undergoing maintenance. Due to this all services will remain suspended till 20 September 2pm. We apologize for this temporary inconvenience," said a notification from the NID Division on Monday (19 September).

Earlier, the NID server of the EC was down in August for maintenance purposes. 

 

 

