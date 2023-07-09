NID database hackers won't be spared: Kamal

Bangladesh

BSS
09 July, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 06:08 pm

NID database hackers won't be spared: Kamal

The home minister said law enforcement agencies were investigating the matter to obtain 'very specific' information

BSS
09 July, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 06:08 pm
NID database hackers won&#039;t be spared: Kamal

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has stated that stern action will be taken against those who have leaked personal data of the citizens by hacking the National Identity (NID) database. 

"The law enforcement agencies are investigating the matter to obtain 'very specific' information... Strict action awaits the wrongdoers, for sure," the minister said at a meeting of the Law and Order Committee, held at the Secretariat in the capital this afternoon.

The special meeting was held to discuss the overall preparations and security measures taken ahead of August 15th, the National Mourning Day.

"Our cyber unit is already working to enhance security measures and protect the personal information of the citizens, as the Home Affairs Ministry will take over the NID server soon after completing some legal procedures," Kamal said.

When asked about the security measures taken ahead of the National Mourning Day, Kamal stated, "Militant anti-liberation forces and groups of plotters always attempt to create chaos in the month of August. Therefore, we have taken special precautions."

"I have only been hearing about BNP's movement. No movement succeeds unless the people are involved, and as you can see, people have already rejected them... If they resume their destructive politics of killings, then the law and order forces will take necessary action," the home minister said when asked about the BNP's movement against the government.

Top News

NID database hacking

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Nodi by Colours of Chars by Friendship plays a pivotal role in empowering artisans from river islands and indigenous communities. Photo: Courtesy.

Heritage fabrics at crossroads

7h | Mode
Oil tanker explosions in Jhalakathi: Exposing a fatal repetitive pattern

Oil tanker explosions in Jhalakathi: Exposing a fatal repetitive pattern

11h | Panorama
One of the causes behind the increase of speech delays in children could be too much screen time. Photo: Bloomberg

The worry with words: Why speech delays need more attention

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The most popular brand-new compact crossovers

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

NATO set to approve new defense plans

NATO set to approve new defense plans

35m | TBS World
Pakistan could withdraw from World Cup if India insists on neutral venue for Asia Cup

Pakistan could withdraw from World Cup if India insists on neutral venue for Asia Cup

1h | TBS SPORTS
What if Putin disrupts the Internet connection worldwide?

What if Putin disrupts the Internet connection worldwide?

6h | TBS World
Local IT companies expand their global footprint

Local IT companies expand their global footprint

23h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency

6

Basic Ali October 7, 2020