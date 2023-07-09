NID database hackers won't be spared: Kamal

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has stated that stern action will be taken against those who have leaked personal data of the citizens by hacking the National Identity (NID) database.

"The law enforcement agencies are investigating the matter to obtain 'very specific' information... Strict action awaits the wrongdoers, for sure," the minister said at a meeting of the Law and Order Committee, held at the Secretariat in the capital this afternoon.

The special meeting was held to discuss the overall preparations and security measures taken ahead of August 15th, the National Mourning Day.

"Our cyber unit is already working to enhance security measures and protect the personal information of the citizens, as the Home Affairs Ministry will take over the NID server soon after completing some legal procedures," Kamal said.

When asked about the security measures taken ahead of the National Mourning Day, Kamal stated, "Militant anti-liberation forces and groups of plotters always attempt to create chaos in the month of August. Therefore, we have taken special precautions."

"I have only been hearing about BNP's movement. No movement succeeds unless the people are involved, and as you can see, people have already rejected them... If they resume their destructive politics of killings, then the law and order forces will take necessary action," the home minister said when asked about the BNP's movement against the government.