NHRC seeks authority to directly probe allegations against law enforcers

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 November, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 10:06 pm

Related News

NHRC seeks authority to directly probe allegations against law enforcers

In one of its proposals, the commission asked the legislative division to take steps for the “abolition of Section 18 of the NHRC Act to allow the commission jurisdiction of direct investigation against law enforcement agencies”

TBS Report
12 November, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 10:06 pm
NHRC seeks authority to directly probe allegations against law enforcers

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has proposed amendments to the NHRC Act 2009, aiming to empower the commission with the authority to directly investigate allegations against law enforcement agencies.

The proposal, submitted to the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division, also seeks to expand the selection committee responsible for appointing NHRC chairpersons and commissioners.

The decision to submit the amendment request was taken at the 111th meeting of the 6th NHRC on 1 October, according to a media statement issued today (12 November).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Following the resignation of all members, including the chairman, of the 6th NHRC on 7 October, Secretary Sebastin Rema forwarded the proposals to the Legislative Division in line with decisions from the earlier meeting.

The amendments aim to align the NHRC's role with the Paris Principles, which set standards for national institutions protecting and promoting human rights.

Key proposals for amendment

One primary amendment proposed by the NHRC involves the removal of Section 18 of the NHRC Act to grant the commission jurisdiction for direct investigation into allegations against law enforcement agencies.

Currently, Section 18, titled "The procedure to be followed in case of disciplined force," restricts the NHRC from directly investigating law enforcement personnel.

Instead, the commission may request a report from the government regarding alleged human rights violations involving the disciplined forces and, upon satisfaction, may refrain from further pursuing the matter.

In cases where the NHRC considers it necessary to recommend action, it may do so to the government.

Section 18 also requires the government to provide a written response to the commission within six months, detailing any action taken.

Additionally, the NHRC proposes increasing the number of members on the selection committee responsible for appointing its chairperson and commissioners.

The recommendation suggests amending Section 7(1) to expand the committee from seven to nine members, including a High Court judge nominated by the Chief Justice and a civil society representative appointed by the Speaker of Parliament.

The commission further seeks authority to issue bailable arrest warrants for summoned individuals who fail to appear, to ensure accountability in its inquiries.

Top News

NHRC / amendment / Law

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Vehicles stuck on road at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka. Photo: Zakir Hossain/TBS

Inside the interim govt’s plans to address Dhaka’s traffic woes

1d | Panorama
Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

2d | Brands
The primary colour palette of the interior is very minimal - with brown-beige marble flooring, while the accessories of the house have beige, off-white, cream tones with a touch of gold. Photos: City Syntax

Kakoli Manor: Where concrete blends with nature

1d | Habitat
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

3h | Videos
ICT chief prosecutor urges IGP to take steps for Interpol Red Notices for Hasina, other

ICT chief prosecutor urges IGP to take steps for Interpol Red Notices for Hasina, other

7h | Videos
ED to trace money smuggled from Bangladesh to India

ED to trace money smuggled from Bangladesh to India

7h | Videos
The newly elected US President Donald Trump has started working before assuming power

The newly elected US President Donald Trump has started working before assuming power

8h | Videos