NHRC orders probe into alleged embezzlement of Tk150cr from Malaysia-bound workers

The commission has asked the authorities concerned to take legal action against the people responsible for this situation

Malaysia-bound workers throng Dhaka&#039;s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday (31 May) after they failed to get tickets from the recruiting agencies on time. File Photo: TBS
Malaysia-bound workers throng Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday (31 May) after they failed to get tickets from the recruiting agencies on time. File Photo: TBS

The National Human Rights Commission has ordered authorities concerned to immediately launch an investigation into the alleged embezzlement of over Tk150 crore from nearly 30,000 Malaysia-bound Bangladesh workers by some organisations and individuals under the pretext of providing plane tickets. 

The commission initiated a suo moto complaint regarding the incidents of distress caused to the Malaysia-bound workers who failed to depart as the deadline expired on 31 May.

In the suo moto complaint, the NHRC also ordered identifying the organisations and individuals responsible for the delay that prevented a large number of workers from going to Malaysia on time despite having visas and clearances.

The commission has asked the authorities concerned to take legal action against the people responsible for this situation.

At the same time, it called for taking necessary steps to ensure the workers with visas can be sent to Malaysia.

The secretary of the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment has been directed to take immediate measures and submit a report to the commission on 10 July.

Thousands of aspirant migrant workers have been facing uncertainty and distress as they tried to reach Malaysia before the 31 May deadline set by authorities in the destination country due to the mismanagement and dubious dealings of a syndicate of recruiting agencies.

According to sector insiders, the deadline set by Malaysian authorities has left over 10,000 aspiring migrants still waiting for flights. 

Many are unable to secure tickets due to delays caused by recruiting agencies.
 

