NHRC condemns keeping BNP leader in cuffs during mother's funeral

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 December, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2022, 04:40 pm

Related News

NHRC condemns keeping BNP leader in cuffs during mother's funeral

TBS Report
22 December, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2022, 04:40 pm
NHRC condemns keeping BNP leader in cuffs during mother&#039;s funeral

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has criticised the authorities concerned for having a BNP leader, arrested over a ghost case, attend his mother's funeral in handcuffs and shackles in Gazipur.

Ali Azam was arrested on 2 December in a case over attacks on an office of the ruling Awami League party in Kaliakair upazila, Gazipur on 29 November, but in media statements the plaintiff later claimed to have no knowledge about the case.

Ali Azam, the president of the BNP unit in Boali union, Gazipur, requested the district administrator to release him on parole to attend the funeral rites of his mother who died on 18 December from old-age-complications, read a press release issued Thursday (22 December) by the commission.

He was granted a three-hour parole but, contrary to legal provisions, was kept in handcuffs and shackles, and despite pleas to remove those during the funeral prayer, the police allegedly did not budge.

The commission thinks that keeping a prisoner in handcuffs and shackles after being released on parole to attend his mother's funeral is not only inhumane but also against the constitution and fundamental human rights of Bangladesh.

As per the Article 35 of the Constitution, a person cannot be subjected to any form of sufferings or cruel, inhumane and humiliating treatment before the judges hand down sentences or declare convictions, and Ali Azam was squarely denied this provision, the commission noted.

NHRC called upon authorities concerned to take appropriate legal action against those involved in this incident and to be careful in taking appropriate steps in such cases in the future to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. 

Top News

NHRC / funeral

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

10 time management tips for students

10 time management tips for students

16h | Pursuit
Independent Consultants: A liberating career or riddled with job insecurity?

Independent Consultants: A liberating career or riddled with job insecurity?

6h | Pursuit
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A day in the life of Rostem Ali, a traffic control policeman

7h | Panorama
The Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected

Vamos la Amistad Argentina-Bangladesh: From sports diplomacy to state-level relationship

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mustard is the new dream of farmers in Rajshahi

Mustard is the new dream of farmers in Rajshahi

19h | TBS Stories
19th Asian Biennial Art show begins

19th Asian Biennial Art show begins

20h | TBS Stories
Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red sari bindi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red sari bindi

21h | TBS Entertainment
UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

23h | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

3
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

6
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI