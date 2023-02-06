NHRC condemns idol vandalism at Baliadangi upazila

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has strongly condemned idol vandalism at several temples at Baliadangi upazila in Thakurgaon district.

Unidentified people vandalised 14 idols at 12 Hindu temples in Baliadangi upazila in the early hours of Sunday.

"Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony. The right to practice one's religion is a fundamental human right recognised by the Constitution. It appears that a vested quarter is perpetrating these communal attacks to tarnish the country's image which is very disgraceful," NHRC Chairman Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed said in a press release Monday.

The commission said if those involved in these incidents are not brought under the law then such incidents will be repeated.

It also called upon the government to ensure exemplary punishment for the people involved in the incidents.

