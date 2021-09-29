NHRC asks UGC to form probe body over Rabindra University incident

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 September, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2021, 06:22 pm

Related News

NHRC asks UGC to form probe body over Rabindra University incident

The incident went viral when the victim students posted about it on Facebook in protest

TBS Report
29 September, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2021, 06:22 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked University Grant Commission (UGC) to form a probe committee over the incident at Rabindra University in Sirajganj.

"The commission asked the UGC to submit the probe report by 29 November," M Rabiul Islam, deputy director (Complaints and Investigation) of NHRC told TBS.

A news published in Prothom Alo on a Rabindra University student's suicide attempt after a teacher of the university cut the hair of 14 students, has drawn the attention of the National Human Rights Commission, the order said.

According to students, the university's assistant proctor, Farhana Yasmin Baten allegedly cut 14 student's hair with scissors and humiliated them in the exam hall on 26 September.

The incident went viral when the victim students posted about it on Facebook in protest.

However, Farhana Yasmin called Nazmul Hasan Tuhin, one of the protesting students, to her chamber. She insulted him and threatened to expel him permanently from the university.

After facing the humiliation, Tuhin tried to commit suicide by taking sleeping pills in his room at Shah Makhdum Hall the following day. He was then rescued and taken to hospital in critical condition. He is currently undergoing treatment at Enayetpur Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College.

The incident agitated fellow students. They staged a protest on the university campus till late night of 27 September and resumed the demo the next day.

Top News

Rabindra University / NHRC / National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

1d | Videos
Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

1d | Videos
A School where Flowers Bloom

A School where Flowers Bloom

1d | Videos
Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec

4
Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs
RMG

Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs

5
Top 10 Fundraisers In 2021
Startups

Local startups shine attracting more foreign investment

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB eases foreign exchange endorsement for travel