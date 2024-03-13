NGOs demand more solar, wind power from coastal areas

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 March, 2024, 10:30 am
13 March, 2024

NGOs demand more solar, wind power from coastal areas

TBS Report
13 March, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 13 March, 2024, 10:51 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

NGOs dealing with global warming have called for setting up power plants based on renewable energies like solar and wind in coastal areas to combat climate impacts and lower electricity cost.

At a seminar at Chattogram on Sunday, they underscored the urgent need for a transition from fossil fuel-based energy sources to sustainable alternatives, citing frequent natural calamities at the coastal belts.

The ISDE Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Foreign Debt Action Alliance (BWGED) and the Coastal Life and Environment Action Alliance (CLEAN) organised it.

Mentioning that cyclone "Mokha" wreaked havoc on Maheshkhali LNG terminal last year, the climate advocates urged policy makers to reassess their energy priorities.  

The consequence of the catastrophe was a damage to the LNG terminal, causing a disruption to the gas supply in Chattogram region for three days. Livelihoods and industrial operations bore the brunt of that, they recalled.

The NGOs said dependency on imported LNG for power generation and other purposes not only requires the government to spend huge foreign currency, but also poses severe environmental risks.

Harnessing the abundant solar and wind resources available in coastal regions can help the government save money for power generation, they suggested.

According to them, such a shift can not only ease environmental concerns but also contribute to economic growth and energy security.

