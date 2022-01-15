N’ganj residents asked to carry NID cards on polling day

Bangladesh

UNB
15 January, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2022, 04:53 pm

Related News

N’ganj residents asked to carry NID cards on polling day

A three-tier security network will be set up for Narayanganj City Corporation polls slated for Sunday

UNB
15 January, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2022, 04:53 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

No outsiders will be allowed in Narayanganj on the day of the city polls and all residents should carry their national identity (NID) cards with them, the district police chief has said. 

"The residents of Naraynaganj must keep their NID cards with them as no outsiders will be allowed in the district on the voting day," SP Zaidul Alam told reporters at Narayanganj Police Lines on Saturday.

A three-tier security network would be set up for Narayanganj City Corporation polls slated for Sunday, the SP said.
 
"Adequate law and enforcement agencies have already been deployed for ensuring law and order in the city, and 14 platoons of Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) will be deployed on the polling day," he said.

Besides, 5,000 RAB and police personnel have been deployed across 27 wards of the city while as many as 27 duty magistrates and nine mobile courts will be on duty on the day, said local administration sources.

Some 42,430 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise on the voting day.

Narayanganj turned into a city of procession as both mayoral and councillor candidates staged showdowns to demonstrate their popularity at the last moment of electioneering on Friday.

Although seven candidates are running for the post of the mayor, ruling party nominee Ivy and her kay rival -- advocate Taimur Alam Khandaker, a veteran BNP leader who is fighting as an independent candidate-- have stolen all the attention.

People are expecting a tight contest between them.
 

Top News

Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pallas’s Fish Eagle nestlings. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

The last breeding pair of Pallas’s fish eagles at Tanguar haor

4h | Panorama
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

9h | Panorama
Noble M500 Debuts As Back-To-Basics Supercar

Noble M500 Debuts As Back-To-Basics Supercar

8h | Wheels
Four compact crossovers for small families

Four compact crossovers for small families

9h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Shakrain: A festival of Kites and Fireworks

Shakrain: A festival of Kites and Fireworks

1h | Videos
Rajshahi’s mango flavor ‘rashogolla’ becoming popular among sweet lovers

Rajshahi’s mango flavor ‘rashogolla’ becoming popular among sweet lovers

1h | Videos
Jamai Mela-where fishes sell for cores

Jamai Mela-where fishes sell for cores

2h | Videos
Laptop Talpata: A dream that didn’t come true

Laptop Talpata: A dream that didn’t come true

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike