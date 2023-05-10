N'ganj re-rolling mill explosion: Death toll now 7

Bangladesh

UNB
10 May, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 01:12 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The death toll from the explosion at a re-rolling mill in Narayanganj's Rupganj upazila went up to seven with the death of the last victim on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Md Ibrahim, 35. Ibrahim, who received 28% burn injuries, succumbed to his injuries at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery this morning, Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost, said.

Earlier, on May 4, seven workers were injured in an explosion which took place at the mill when they were melting iron inside it in the afternoon.

One worker died on Thursday and three more succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Sankar, 40, Elias Ali, 35 and Alamgir, 30 of Kishoreganj's Itna upazila and Neyon, 20 of Rajbari district.

Meanwhile, Golam Rabbani, 35, of Lalmonirhat district and Jewel Hossain, 25, died while undergoing treatment at the same hospitals on May 6.

A three-member probe body has been formed to look into the explosion.

