N'ganj garments factory fire: Fire truck driver suffers heart attack, crashes into pedestrian, leaving both dead

Two people, including a fire service driver, were killed in a road accident in Narayanganj.

The fire truck driver suffered from a heart attack while driving to a fire which had broken out in a factory in Narayanganj. He then lost control of the vehicle and hit a pedestrian, who died due to injuries later, confirmed the fire service's station officer Shahidul Ismail Sumon.

The fire broke out around 10:30am at Fakir Apparels in Fatullah of Narayanganj and was brought under control around 11:25am.