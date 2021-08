N’ganj factory fire: 21 bodies handed over to families

The bodies of 21 workers of Shezan juice factory are being handed over to relatives from the morgue of Dhaka Medical College (DMC) Hospital.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Narayanganj District Administration are conducting the handover.

The process started on Saturday after 12 pm and ended at 1:20 pm.

Photo: TBS

Earlier this week, 24 more bodies of workers killed in the August 4 fire were handed over.

A total of 45 bodies have been handed over to their relatives so far.

After the DNA samples tests, Narayanganj deputy commissioner paid Tk 25,000 for the burial of 21 people.

Ataur Rahman, IO, CID (Narayanganj) said, 45 bodies had been identified and three more will be soon.

On 8 July, 51 employees died in a fire at the Shezan Juice Factory in Rupganj, Narayanganj.

Photo: TBS

The identities of the 21 people whose bodies are handed over-

1. Mahmuda Akter, daughter of late Abdul Malek, Raghunandanpur village in Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila

2. Rahima Akter, daughter of Abdul Quddus, Karimganj Upazila

3. Mina Khatun, wife of Manzur, Gaglail village in Sadar Upazila

4. Amena Akhter, daughter of Murshid Miah, Chingrirchar village in Sadar upazila

5. Rabeya Akhter, daughter of Chandu Miah, Katiadi upazila

6. Rahima, daughter of Md Selim, Chouddoshoto Bagalerpar village in Sadar upazila

7. Nazmul Hossain, son of Chan Miah, Kaliarkanda village in Sadar upazila

8. Selina Akhter, daughter of Mohammad Selim, Mithamoin Upazila

9. Taslima Akter, daughter of Bachchu Miah, Gauripur village in Katiadi upazila

10. Fakima Akter, daughter of Kaium, Muthrapara village in Karimganj

11. Noman, son of Abdul Mannan, Ewajpur village under Shashibhushan police station of Bhola

12. Md Shamim, son of Hafeez Fakhrul Islam, Charharish village of Dakshin Aicha police station of the same district

13. Hasnain, son of Md Fazlur Rahman, Abdullahpur village in Char Fashion upazila

14. Shefali Rani Sarkar, daughter of Muira Charan Sarkar, Nabiganj upazila of Habiganj

15. Amrita Begum, wife of Selim Miah of the same upazila,

16. Shanta Moni, daughter of late Zakir Hossain, Purbaram village in Mohanganj upazila of Netrokona

17. Mahbubur Rahman, son of Gakul Sikder, Tetulia Sikder Para village in Bagha upazila of Rajshahi

18. Jihad Rana, son of Shawkat Hossain, Godarkanda village in Sadar upazila of Jamalpur

19. Akash Mia, son of Bahar Uddin, New Shukchar village under Noakhali's South Hatia police station

20. Kampa Rani Barman, daughter of Parva Chandra Barman, Chanpur village in Sadar upazila of Moulvibazar

21. Swapan Mia, son of Monkar Hossain, Kishoreganj upazila of Nilphamari