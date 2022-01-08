N’ganj city Chhatra League committee dissolved

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 January, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 03:20 pm

Related News

N’ganj city Chhatra League committee dissolved

TBS Report
08 January, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 03:20 pm
N’ganj city Chhatra League committee dissolved

The Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student wing of the ruling Awami League (AL), has dissolved its Narayanganj city unit committee.

A statement, signed by BCL central committee President Al Nahian Khan Joy and its General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharya, was issued in this regard on Saturday.

The decision to dissolve the city unit committee was taken at a meeting of BCL's executive body, as per an official press release.

The move comes following the expiration of the tenure of the existing committee in Narayanganj city, reads the release. 

However, according to sources, the committee has been dissolved for not supporting Selina Hayat Ivy, the AL-nominated mayoral candidate for the upcoming Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) polls.

Since the formation of Narayanganj City, incumbent mayor Dr Selina Hayat Ivy won the first two elections in 2011 and 2016. Earlier, she was the mayor of the erstwhile Narayanganj municipality.

The maiden election to NCC was held in a non-partisan manner in 2011.

In 2016, Dr Ivy was reelected as the NCC mayor as AL candidate as the mayoral election was held using party symbols unlike the councillor election in the city corporation.

The Election Commission (EC), on 30 November last year, announced the schedule for NCC polls. 

The third election to Narayanganj City will be held using electronic voting machines (EVM) instead of traditional ballot papers.

Top News

Bangladesh / Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) polls / Awami League (AL) / Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Female and male red-crested pochards. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Red-crested pochards of Tanguar Haor: Could they go down the way other pochards went?

8h | Panorama
In preparation for competitions, these birds are fed pigeon meat, cashew nuts, almonds, raisins and boiled eggs for extra strength and energy. Photo: Azizul Shonchay/TBS

The ‘fighter’ roosters of Sarail

8h | Panorama
2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

8h | Wheels
The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google in a combination photo/File Photo

What big tech are vying for

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

1h | Videos
Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

5h | Videos
Health benefits of Mango

Health benefits of Mango

5h | Videos
Professional Fishmonger

Professional Fishmonger

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

4
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

5
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

6
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka