N’ganj city Chhatra League committee dissolved

The Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student wing of the ruling Awami League (AL), has dissolved its Narayanganj city unit committee.

A statement, signed by BCL central committee President Al Nahian Khan Joy and its General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharya, was issued in this regard on Saturday.

The decision to dissolve the city unit committee was taken at a meeting of BCL's executive body, as per an official press release.

The move comes following the expiration of the tenure of the existing committee in Narayanganj city, reads the release.

However, according to sources, the committee has been dissolved for not supporting Selina Hayat Ivy, the AL-nominated mayoral candidate for the upcoming Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) polls.

Since the formation of Narayanganj City, incumbent mayor Dr Selina Hayat Ivy won the first two elections in 2011 and 2016. Earlier, she was the mayor of the erstwhile Narayanganj municipality.

The maiden election to NCC was held in a non-partisan manner in 2011.

In 2016, Dr Ivy was reelected as the NCC mayor as AL candidate as the mayoral election was held using party symbols unlike the councillor election in the city corporation.

The Election Commission (EC), on 30 November last year, announced the schedule for NCC polls.

The third election to Narayanganj City will be held using electronic voting machines (EVM) instead of traditional ballot papers.