N'ganj blast: Burn victim Kulsum gave birth to a boy. Then she died 10 days later

Kulsum Begum, 25, was awaiting one of the biggest moments in her life.

She was about to bring a brand new life into this world.

When she would bring a new life, unfortunately, would also be the time she would have to be depart from this world.

Kulsum Begum fell victim to the fire which broke out after an explosion in a building in Narayanganj's Nitaiganj on Saturday morning.

She was brought to Dhaka and admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute on 12 March.

On 13 March, she delivered a baby boy through cesarean surgery. The newborn was admitted to the NICU due to low birth weight.

But before she could even get to know her child, Kulsum passed away on Thursday around 6:30am, while undergoing treatment.

With this, the death toll in the incident has risen to three people.

A Prothom Alo report, quoting burn institute resident doctor SM Ayub Hossain, said Kulsum Akhtar had sustained 28% burn injury in the incident.

Kulsum and her three-year-old son were among the victims who got injured in the explosion, which according to the fire service was caused by a gas line leakage.