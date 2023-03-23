N'ganj blast: Burn victim Kulsum gave birth to a boy. Then she died 10 days later

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 March, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 01:33 pm

Related News

N'ganj blast: Burn victim Kulsum gave birth to a boy. Then she died 10 days later

TBS Report
23 March, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 01:33 pm
N&#039;ganj blast: Burn victim Kulsum gave birth to a boy. Then she died 10 days later

Kulsum Begum, 25, was awaiting one of the biggest moments in her life. 

She was about to bring a brand new life into this world. 

When she would bring a new life, unfortunately, would also be the time she would have to be depart from this world.

Kulsum Begum fell victim to the fire which broke out after an explosion in a building in Narayanganj's Nitaiganj on Saturday morning.

She was brought to Dhaka and admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute on 12 March. 

On 13 March, she delivered a baby boy through cesarean surgery. The newborn was admitted to the NICU due to low birth weight.

But before she could even get to know her child, Kulsum passed away on Thursday around 6:30am, while undergoing treatment.

With this, the death toll in the incident has risen to three people.

A Prothom Alo report, quoting burn institute resident doctor SM Ayub Hossain, said Kulsum Akhtar had sustained 28% burn injury in the incident.

Kulsum and her three-year-old son were among the victims who got injured in the explosion, which according to the fire service was caused by a gas line leakage.

Top News

Burn Victims / Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Massachusetts-based engineering geologist Mir Fazlul Karim. Illustration: TBS

'In terms of seismic risk, most of Bangladesh including Dhaka is moderately safe'

6h | Panorama
Ships anchored on the port channel in Patenga sea beach. Photo: Aneek Chanda

The beauty of our port city, Chattogram

7h | Explorer
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

8h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

US Ambassador graces the closing ceremony of Lalbagh Fort Hammam Khana restoration

9h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

“Bangladesh is a fantastic place to purchase”- Robert C. Dickson

“Bangladesh is a fantastic place to purchase”- Robert C. Dickson

33m | TBS Face to Face
Why Black Sea is so important for Russia?

Why Black Sea is so important for Russia?

6h | TBS World
What is Interpol red alert?

What is Interpol red alert?

20h | TBS Stories
Haaland is only 3 goals behind to set a record in the English league

Haaland is only 3 goals behind to set a record in the English league

18h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

2
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

3
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

4
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

5
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year