Neyamat Ullah Bhuiyan appointed Planning Commission member

UNBThe government has appointed Md Neyamat Ullah Bhuiyan as a member of the Bangladesh Planning Commission, with the rank of senior secretary. The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification regarding this appointment on Sunday. On his Linke

The government has appointed Md Neyamat Ullah Bhuiyan as a member of the Bangladesh Planning Commission, with the rank of senior secretary.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification regarding this appointment on Sunday.

On his LinkedIn profile, it says Dr. Neyamat Ullah has 32 years of experience in field administration & management including judiciary, diplomacy, teaching, and project management.

According to the notification, he will serve on a contractual basis for two years from his joining date. His appointment is contingent upon him relinquishing any ties to other professions, businesses, or government, semi-government, and private organizations.

Other terms of his appointment will be outlined in the contract, read the notification.