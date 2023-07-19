Next polls to be held under EC, not under caretaker govt: Raushan Ershad

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament and chief patron of Jatiya Party Begum Raushan Ershad has said that the upcoming elections will be held according to the constitution under an independent and strong Election Commission (EC) rather under a caretaker government.

"The upcoming 12th general elections will be held according to the constitutional provisions. Therefore, the election will be held under an independent and strong Election Commission," she said, in a statement, issued on Tuesday.

Noting that the government will only assist in the poll-time, she said the Jatiya Party will participate in that election.

A caretaker government is not required to hold the election in a fair and impartial manner, she said.

She hoped that the EC would make the voting process acceptable and participative to all.

She mentioned that none of the caretaker governments of the past did justice to Jatiya Party and 'Pallibandhu' HM Ershad.

Putting trust upon the EC, she said a caretaker government system is never good for a democracy.

"There is no such system in developed democratic countries of the world. An independent and strong election commission can be an acceptable solution to change the government through voting," she added.

She invited friendly countries and UN representatives to visit as observers in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

She urged them to maintain bilateral sincere relations to this end.

"Unwanted interference in our internal and constitutional affairs is not desirable in any way," she continued.