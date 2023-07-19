Next polls to be held under EC, not under caretaker govt: Raushan Ershad

Bangladesh

BSS
19 July, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 10:55 pm

Related News

Next polls to be held under EC, not under caretaker govt: Raushan Ershad

She invited friendly countries and UN representatives to visit as observers in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

BSS
19 July, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 10:55 pm
File photo
File photo

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament and chief patron of Jatiya Party Begum Raushan Ershad has said that the upcoming elections will be held according to the constitution under an independent and strong Election Commission (EC) rather under a caretaker government.

"The upcoming 12th general elections will be held according to the constitutional provisions. Therefore, the election will be held under an independent and strong Election Commission," she said, in a statement, issued on Tuesday.

Noting that the government will only assist in the poll-time, she said the Jatiya Party will participate in that election.

A caretaker government is not required to hold the election in a fair and impartial manner, she said.

She hoped that the EC would make the voting process acceptable and participative to all.

She mentioned that none of the caretaker governments of the past did justice to Jatiya Party and 'Pallibandhu' HM Ershad.

Putting trust upon the EC, she said a caretaker government system is never good for a democracy.

"There is no such system in developed democratic countries of the world. An independent and strong election commission can be an acceptable solution to change the government through voting," she added.

She invited friendly countries and UN representatives to visit as observers in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

She urged them to maintain bilateral sincere relations to this end.

"Unwanted interference in our internal and constitutional affairs is not desirable in any way," she continued.

Top News

government / Caretaker Government / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Co-founders of WeGro, Md Mahmudur Rahman and Md Alvi Rahman, always wanted to pursue a venture that could have a massive impact. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

WeGro: A better way to provide credit support to farmers

17h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Why do we love to litter so much?

15h | Panorama
An autistic child playing “doctor” to her mother. Photo: Rehnuma Tasnim Sheefa

Written with lights

1d | Features
Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

6h | TBS World
Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

8h | TBS World
What will happen when Russia exit from grain deal?

What will happen when Russia exit from grain deal?

9h | TBS World
WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

12h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

5
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

6
File Photo.
Transport

BRTC driver suspended, depot manager served notice over carrying extra passengers