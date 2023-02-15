Next national polls will be free and fair: PM Hasina tells Chollet

Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said the next parliamentary election will be free and fair as she is committed to democracy and the Election Commission is completely independent.

 "The next election will be free and fair. I fought for democracy my whole life," said the premier when a US delegation, led by Counselor of US State Department Derek Chollet, paid a courtesy call on her at the latter's official residence Ganabhaban.

PM's Speechwriter Md Nazrul Islam briefed reporters after the meeting.

The premier said if the people vote for Awami League in the next general election, her party will take charge of governing the country.

"I never want to come to power through vote-rigging," she said.

The premier also said she always struggled for the people's right to vote and basic needs such as food.

She said the first-ever EC's reconstitution law was passed in the parliament and then a neutral Election Commission was constituted on the basis of the law.

She said the EC is completely independent. It has administrative and financial independence, she added.

Bangladesh is due to elect its next parliament by end of this year or the first week of January next year.

The last parliamentary election was held on 30 December, 2018.

