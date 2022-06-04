Next national election won’t be acceptable without BNP: Former CEC Nurul Huda

Former chief election commission KM Nurul Huda has said the next national election will not be acceptable without the participation of the BNP as it is one of the major political parties in the country.

"Elections must be competitive. Fair elections are not possible without political consensus," Nurul Huda said while speaking as chief guest at a shadow parliament debate competition organised by Debate for Democracy on Saturday.

Election is a sensitive and challenging issue, he mentioned, adding that it is not possible for the Election Commission alone to hold a fair election and that all stakeholders concerned including the political parties and the administration must extend full cooperation with the commission to administer elections in a fair and credible manner.

Mentioning that elections are challenging under a partisan government, Nurul Huda recommended that Election Commission officials be assigned as the returning officers instead of deputy commissioners.

"There was no invisible pressure on me during my tenure in the Election Commission. However, cent percent voter turnout in some centres was uncomfortable. I have full confidence in the current Election Commission," he added.

He went on to say, "EVMs cannot be manipulated. However, EVM machines can be made more up-to-date. EVMs should be used in the next 20 years of elections in Bangladesh. Having CCTV in the polling booths will increase people's confidence in EVMs."

Speaking at the programme, Debate for Democracy Chairman Hasan Ahmed Chowdhury Kiron said the only way to hand over power in a democratic process is through fair, acceptable, and participatory elections.

