Next national election won’t be acceptable without BNP: Former CEC Nurul Huda

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 June, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2022, 05:20 pm

Related News

Next national election won’t be acceptable without BNP: Former CEC Nurul Huda

It is not possible for the Election Commission alone to hold a fair election, he says

TBS Report
04 June, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2022, 05:20 pm
Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda. Photo: Collected
Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda. Photo: Collected

Former chief election commission KM Nurul Huda has said the next national election will not be acceptable without the participation of the BNP as it is one of the major political parties in the country.

"Elections must be competitive. Fair elections are not possible without political consensus," Nurul Huda said while speaking as chief guest at a shadow parliament debate competition organised by Debate for Democracy on Saturday.

Election is a sensitive and challenging issue, he mentioned, adding that it is not possible for the Election Commission alone to hold a fair election and that all stakeholders concerned including the political parties and the administration must extend full cooperation with the commission to administer elections in a fair and credible manner.

Mentioning that elections are challenging under a partisan government, Nurul Huda recommended that Election Commission officials be assigned as the returning officers instead of deputy commissioners.

"There was no invisible pressure on me during my tenure in the Election Commission. However, cent percent voter turnout in some centres was uncomfortable. I have full confidence in the current Election Commission," he added.

He went on to say, "EVMs cannot be manipulated. However, EVM machines can be made more up-to-date. EVMs should be used in the next 20 years of elections in Bangladesh. Having CCTV in the polling booths will increase people's confidence in EVMs."

Speaking at the programme, Debate for Democracy Chairman Hasan Ahmed Chowdhury Kiron said the only way to hand over power in a democratic process is through fair, acceptable, and participatory elections.
 

Top News

CEC Nurul Huda / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Malkoha with nesting material. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green-billed Malkoha: An odd cuckoo that cuckolds no one 

6h | Panorama
Heard about cosmetics and foods made from seaweed? Zahanara Green Agro is already producing them in Bangladesh

Heard about cosmetics and foods made from seaweed? Zahanara Green Agro is already producing them in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
DeLorean Alpha5 revealed as a four-seat electric Coupe

DeLorean Alpha5 revealed as a four-seat electric Coupe

7h | Wheels
How automakers upcycle waste into car parts

How automakers upcycle waste into car parts

7h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bollywood celebrities with expensive cars

Bollywood celebrities with expensive cars

20m | Videos
Ineffective CETP releasing untreated liquid waste leads rivers to death

Ineffective CETP releasing untreated liquid waste leads rivers to death

35m | Videos
Learn to say no in life

Learn to say no in life

7h | Videos
Ukraine war: How long will western unity last?

Ukraine war: How long will western unity last?

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%