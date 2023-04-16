Next general election will be free, participatory and acceptable: President-elect

Bangladesh

UNB
16 April, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2023, 06:11 pm

Related News

Next general election will be free, participatory and acceptable: President-elect

UNB
16 April, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2023, 06:11 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

President-elect Mohammad Shahbuddin on Sunday dispelled any worry about the next general election saying that there is an independent election commission to make the voting impartial, participatory and acceptable to all.

"Everyone is saying that this election will be a crucial election. In fact, nothing is crucial.  We have a constitution and an independent election commission," he said at an event to mark the publication of a book written by him.

He expressed his firm belief that the Election Commission will be able to exercise its independence to the fullest to hold a participatory, neutral and acceptable balloting.

The president-elect stated that others need not worry about the election as Bangladesh has a constitution, laws and an independent EC to conduct it.

He, however, said that he is taking over as the president of the country at a crucial time.

He assured that as the supreme commander he will do his best to ensure that law and order is maintained during the polls likely to be held by end this year or first week of January 2024.

' Agiye Jabe Bangladesh', the first book written by Shahabuddin, has been published by Agami Prakashani.   

"It is the totally political version of my life. One will find the story of my political activities," he said about the book.

CEO of Agami Prakashani Osman Gani delivered the welcome speech at the programme while professor of Pabna Science and Technology University Dr. M Abdul Alim discussed about book.

Professor Alim compiled the writings and edited the book. 

Top News

President-elect Md Shahabuddin / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nibir suggests you follow a simple regime for skincare and diet to ensure wellbeing. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Men's Grooming: All you need to know to be festival-ready

10h | Mode
Bata: A celebration of style

Bata: A celebration of style

10h | Mode
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Raging Inferno: How extreme heat and habitual neglect is driving rising fire incidents

22h | Panorama
The theives chase mother birds away by blocking all but one entrance to the tree trunks. Photos: Sifat Sharker

Botanical Garden: From bird haven to haven for bird thieves

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New market will reopen as early as possible

New market will reopen as early as possible

34m | TBS Today
We are all over

We are all over

1h | TBS Stories
Ethnic Minority New Year Celebration ‘boishu’

Ethnic Minority New Year Celebration ‘boishu’

1h | TBS Stories
what will I do?

what will I do?

1h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

3
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

5
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 