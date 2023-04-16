Next general election will be free, participatory and acceptable: President-elect

President-elect Mohammad Shahbuddin on Sunday dispelled any worry about the next general election saying that there is an independent election commission to make the voting impartial, participatory and acceptable to all.

"Everyone is saying that this election will be a crucial election. In fact, nothing is crucial. We have a constitution and an independent election commission," he said at an event to mark the publication of a book written by him.

He expressed his firm belief that the Election Commission will be able to exercise its independence to the fullest to hold a participatory, neutral and acceptable balloting.

The president-elect stated that others need not worry about the election as Bangladesh has a constitution, laws and an independent EC to conduct it.

He, however, said that he is taking over as the president of the country at a crucial time.

He assured that as the supreme commander he will do his best to ensure that law and order is maintained during the polls likely to be held by end this year or first week of January 2024.

' Agiye Jabe Bangladesh', the first book written by Shahabuddin, has been published by Agami Prakashani.

"It is the totally political version of my life. One will find the story of my political activities," he said about the book.

CEO of Agami Prakashani Osman Gani delivered the welcome speech at the programme while professor of Pabna Science and Technology University Dr. M Abdul Alim discussed about book.

Professor Alim compiled the writings and edited the book.