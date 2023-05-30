Next election will be under caretaker government: Fakhrul

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 May, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 01:44 pm

Next election will be under caretaker government: Fakhrul

TBS Report
30 May, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 01:44 pm
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Photo: UNB
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Photo: UNB

Saying Bangladesh was moving towards one-party rule, with the voting rights of the people being snatched away, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul on Tuesday once again reiterated that the next election will be held under a caretaker government.

Speaking to reporters after paying tributes at the mausoleum of former president Ziaur Rahman on the occasion of his 42nd death anniversary, he repeated demands made earlier. 

"We demand the resignation of the government, dissolution of the parliament and an election under a neutral government. We will not budge from this position for a moment."

Fakhrul said the government had kept BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia under house arrest, while her son Tarique Rahman was living in exile.

"Attempts are being made to suppress 35 lakh people by harassing them with false cases. This time, the martyrdom anniversary of this leader will give us a new motivation. We have taken a new vow to restore the lost democracy. BNP has taken an oath to establish a democratic state," he said.

In addition to the BNP secretary general, standing committee members of the party – Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain, Nazrul Islam Khan, Ameer Khusru Mahmud Chowdhury, Vice Chairman Barrister Shahjahan Umar Bir Uttam, Professor AZM Zahid Hossain, Advisor to Chairperson Aman Ullah Aman, Abdus Salam, Joint Secretary General Fazlul Haque Milan, Organising Secretary Shama Obaid, among others, also paid their tributes.

 

