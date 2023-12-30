Next election will be free, fair and neutral: CEC

Bangladesh

UNB
30 December, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2023, 04:26 pm

"It is possible to hold a free and fair election with the support we have received from the government," said Kazi Habibul Awal.

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal today has said that the next general election will surely be free, fair and neutral and the Election Commission (EC) is determined to ensure that.

"It is possible to hold a free and fair election with the support we have received from the government, and the EC is determined to hold the 12th national election in a free, fair and neutral manner," the CEC said.

Kazi Habibul made the remarks while exchanging views with the candidates of six Sylhet constituencies at Circuit House of the district on Saturday.

Chaired by Sylhet Divisional Commissioner Abu Ahmed Siddique, EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam also spoke as special guest at the event where Sylhet Deputy Commissioner Sheikh Russell Ahmed was present.

Kazi Habibul said the EC has been sincerely working so that all candidates can get equal facilities in the election field, while election activities have been moving forward unabated with the cooperation of the government and sincerity of the local administration.

Later, he also exchanged views with the law enforcers and field-level administration at the same venue at noon.

Bangladesh National Election / CEC Kazi Habibul Awal

