Newspaper offices to remain closed on Pohela Boishakh

Newspaper offices will remain closed on 14 April on the occasion of Pohela Boishakh as per the decision of the Newspapers Owners Association of Bangladesh (NOAB).

No newspapers will be published on 15 April, said a letter by the NOAB on Monday (10 April).

However, online editions of newspapers can run their operations on Pohela Boishakh under special arrangement, added the NOAB letter.

Earlier on 6 April, the association issued a notice announcing newspaper offices will remain open on Pohela Boishakh.

But the decision sparked protests and criticism among journalists' organisations.