News on withdrawing security of ambassadors not accurate: Foreign ministry

The foreign ministry today said news reports carried by some media about withdrawing security from foreign diplomats were not accurate.

In a press release, the ministry said, "Security is maintained by members of the police force at each embassy and police-provided gunmen are deployed at the embassies. Bangladesh respects international law and customary practices for providing security to foreign diplomats."

It said while the Bangladesh Police is tasked with the security of ambassadors, "after an incident in Bangladesh a few years ago, some foreign diplomats were unofficially given additional manpower, including vehicles, to support their movement in traffic."

But as the law and order situation in Bangladesh was normal and under control, there was no need for the additional security, the release said, adding, the facility could not be continued to increase the scope of work of the Bangladeshi police force.

"It may be recalled here that no Bangladeshi ambassador in any country in the world is provided with any facilities for extra security and traffic control in terms of movement," the release said.

The ministry said in the face of requests for such security from several embassies the home ministry had created a team comprising members of the Bangladesh Ansar.

"Foreign diplomats can avail this facility at their own expense," it said, adding, the decision of the Bangladesh government will be passed on to embassies soon.