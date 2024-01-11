Newly-formed cabinet by age: Oldest minister 81, youngest 43

The average age of ministers in the newly-formed cabinet by Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina comes to 70.04 years.

In comparison, the average age of India's council of ministers was reduced to 58 years from 61 years when the Narendra Modi-led government reshuffled its cabinet in 2021.

The oldest minister in the newly-formed cabinet is Major General Abdus Salam at 81-years-old, according to parliament website.

The youngest minister is Farhad Hossan, 51.

Infograph: Mehedi Hasan Marof/TBS

The average age of state ministers, on the other hand, comes to 58.21.

The youngest state minister is Zunaid Ahmed Palak, 43.

The oldest state minister is Zaheed Farooque at 73.

Of the 26 ministers, including the PM, 12 are between the 72-80 age group.

Only one falls in the 45-53 bracket and one falls in the 81-90 age group.

Eight ministers are between the 63-71 years-old range.

Four more fall in the 54-62 bracket.