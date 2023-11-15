Newly elected MPs Md Shahjahan Alam, Golam Farooq take oath

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 November, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2023, 06:14 pm

File photo of Bangladesh parliament
File photo of Bangladesh parliament

Md Shahjahan Alam and Md Golam Farooq took oath as the newly elected members of parliament for the Brahmanbaria-2 and Lakshmipur-3 constituencies, respectively.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered the oath at the parliament building, reads a press statement issued by the Parliament Secretariat on Wednesday (15 November).

The oath-taking ceremony was conducted by Senior Secretary of Parliament Secretariat KM Abdus Salam.

Bangladesh National Parliament Deputy Speaker Shamsul Hoque Tuku, Whip Iqbalur Rahim MP, Whip Atiur Rahman Atik and others were present at the oath ceremony.

After taking the oath, the newly elected members of Parliament Md Shahjahan Alam and Mohammad  Golam Farooq signed the oath book according to the custom.

Senior officials of the Parliament Secretariat were present on the occasion.

