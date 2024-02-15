Newly elected MP Shahiduzzaman Sarker takes oath

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered the oath at a ceremony in the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Thursday (15 February). Photo: UNB

Md Shahiduzzaman Sarker, a newly elected member of parliament (MP) from Naogaon-2 constituency, took oath on Thursday (15 February).

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered the oath at a ceremony in the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

Deputy Speaker Md Shamsul Haque Tuku, whips Iqbalur Rahim and Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon were present at the oath-taking ceremony conducted by Secretary (Sr.) of Parliament Secretariat KM Abdus Salam.

The election to the Naogaon-2 constituency was held on 12 February.

Earlier, the Election Commission postponed the Naogaon-2 polls following the death of a candidate there before the 12th parliamentary election.