Newly elected MP Shahiduzzaman Sarker takes oath

15 February, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 07:45 pm

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered the oath at a ceremony in the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered the oath at a ceremony in the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Thursday (15 February). Photo: UNB
Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered the oath at a ceremony in the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Thursday (15 February). Photo: UNB

Md Shahiduzzaman Sarker, a newly elected member of parliament (MP) from Naogaon-2 constituency, took oath on Thursday (15 February).

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered the oath at a ceremony in the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

Deputy Speaker Md Shamsul Haque Tuku, whips Iqbalur Rahim and Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon were present at the oath-taking ceremony conducted by Secretary (Sr.) of Parliament Secretariat KM Abdus Salam.

The election to the Naogaon-2 constituency was held on 12 February.

Earlier, the Election Commission postponed the Naogaon-2 polls following the death of a candidate there before the 12th parliamentary election.

