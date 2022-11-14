Newly elected chairmen, members of 59 Zila Parishads sworn in

Newly elected chairmen and members of 59 Zila Parishads of the country were sworn in on Monday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina administered the oath to the newly elected chairmen of the Zila Parishads at a ceremony at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the city.

Besides, LGRD Minister Md Tazul Islam administered the oath to the newly elected members of the Zila Parishads.

The elections to 57 Zila Parshads were held on 17 October, while chairmen of Bhola and Chapainawanbganj districts were elected uncontested.