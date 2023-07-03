Newly elected Barishal, Khulna and Gazipur city mayors take oath

Photo: UNB

Newly elected mayors of three city corporations — Abul Khair Abdullah of Barishal, Talukder Abdul Khaleque of Khulna and Jayeda Khatun of Gazipur — took oath this morning.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina administered the oath at a ceremony held in Shapla Hall of her office.

Later, 177 newly elected councillors of general wards and female councillors of the reserved seats of the three city corporations also took oath at the same venue.

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam administered the councillors' oaths.

Local Government Division Secretary Muhammad Ibrahim conducted the oath-taking ceremony.

State Minister for LGRD and Cooperatives Swapan Bhattacharjee was present on the occasion.

On 12 June, Awami League mayoral candidate Abul Khair Abdullah (Khokon Serniabat) won the Barishal City Corporation election with 87,807 votes. His nearest rival Islami Andolon Bangladesh candidate Mufti Syed Mohammad Faizul Karim bagged 33,828 votes.

Awami League mayoral candidate Talukder Abdul Khaleque won the Khulna City Corporation (KCC) election with 1,54,825 votes. His nearest rival Islami Andolan Bangladesh's Md Abdul Awal got 60,064 votes in the polls held on June 12.

On 25 May, independent candidate Jayeda Khatun won the Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) polls with 238,934 votes, defeating her nearest rival Awami League-nominated candidate Azmat Ullah Khan who bagged 222,737 votes.