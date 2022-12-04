Newly commissioned officers should be 'soldiers of 2041', building Bangladesh: PM at BMA

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said that her government has been taking Bangladesh forward on the development trajectory, maintaining friendly ties with all.

"We want peace, not war. The Father of the Nation said 'friendship to all and malice towards none.' We have been following that (the main principle of Bangladesh's foreign policy) decidedly and taking the country forward on a development trajectory accordingly," she said.

The premier was addressing the President Parade-2022 of the 83rd BMA long course at Bangladesh Military Academy (BMA) in Bhatiari.

Sheikh Hasina asked the newly commissioned officers to be soldiers for building Bangladesh as a developed and prosperous country by 2041.

"Since we earned the status of a developing country in 2021, we want to build Bangladesh as a developed and prosperous country by 2041. Today's fresh officers should be soldiers of 2041, who will build the country as developed and prosperous Bangladesh," she said.

The PM asked the fresh cadets to carry out their sacred duty towards the country, being motivated by patriotism.

"Today you are going to be a proud officer of the Bangladesh Army after the completion of long training. I believe you will properly perform the sacred responsibility which has been bestowed on you through oath to protect the motherland, and the independence and sovereignty of the country," she said.

She thanked all members of the armed forces for playing an effective role in every disaster and tough time.

The premier extended her sincere greetings to the guardians of the newly commissioned officers for letting their children serve the motherland.

Earlier, on her arrival at the BMA Parade Ground, the prime minister was received by the Chief of Army Staff, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Army Training and Doctrine Command (ARTDOC), the Chattogram area commander of Bangladesh Army and also GOC of 24th Infantry Division and the BMA Commandant.

The Prime Minister took salute from a specially decorated dais and reviewed an impressive march-past as the chief guest at the parade ground.

She along with Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed and BMA Commandant Major General SM Kamrul Hassan inspected the parade, riding in an open vehicle.

Battalion Senior Under Officer of the 83rd BMA Long Course Labib Johair Noor Anan received the coveted "Sword of Honour" as the best all-around cadet, while Company Senior Under Officer SM Jahirul Islam Niloy the "Army Chief Gold Medal" for the best performance in military subjects.

The Prime Minister handed over the "Sword of Honour" and the "Army Chief Gold Medal" to them for their outstanding performance.