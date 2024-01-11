Newly-appointed ministers to be served Seekh Kebab, Baklava at Bangabhaban feast

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 January, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2024, 03:34 pm

Bangabhaban, residence of the President. Photo: Collected
Bangabhaban, residence of the President. Photo: Collected

The newly appointed 37-member cabinet will take oath at 7pm at Bangabhaban in Dhaka today, followed by a lavish feast arranged to welcome the ministers.

On the occasion, preparations have been made to host more than 1,000 guests and dignitaries at Bangabhaban.
 
According to the menu provided by the president's office, a diverse array of culinary delights has been included in line with a similar tradition from previous ceremonies.

According to President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin, priority has been given to both meat and vegetarian options in the menu selection.

The feast menu features items such as lamb seekh kebab, chicken shashlik, and Bhetki fish finger. Besides, a selection of boiled vegetables will be served with mushrooms, paneer samucha, and spinach, reports UNB citing the press secretary.

For desserts, traditional sweets like Pati-shapta pitha will be served alongside the popular Turkish delight Baklava.

Moreover, a fruit basket adorned with oranges, apples, and grapes will be available for attendees during the evening festivities.

Press Secretary Joynal Abedin said, "Under the marquee set up on the verdant lawn of Bangabhaban, guests will be treated to tea and coffee to warm up the evening exchanges."

President Mohammed Shahabuddin will administer the oath to the new cabinet members while Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain will conduct the ceremony at Durbar Hall of the Bangabhaban.

The 37-member cabinet includes 25 ministers and 11 state ministers.

Awami League-backed candidates won 222 seats in 7 January's general elections, while independent candidates — most also belonging to AL — won 62 seats. Jatiya Party candidates were victorious in 11 seats, and three single candidates each from three parties — Bangladesh Workers' Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasod), and Bangladesh Kalyan Party — secured victory in their respective constituencies.

