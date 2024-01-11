Newly-appointed Minister Faridul Haque showcaused for openly voting

Bangladesh

Incumbent state minister for religious affairs Faridul Haque has been promoted to a minister in the latest cabinet led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Newly-appointed Minister Faridul Haque showcaused for openly voting

Newly-appointed Minister Faridul Haque Khan who was elected from Jamalpur-2 seat in the 7 January election has been show caused for openly casting his ballot.

The Election Commission issued the notice today (11 January), asking him to explain his action to the commission on 15 January.

Faridul Haque had been serving as a state minister of religious affairs after assuming office in 2020. 

He was recently promoted to a minister in the latest cabinet led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

However, he recently fell foul of the law after openly casting his ballot.

Openly casting a ballot is an offense under section-83 of the Representation of the People Order (RPO). 

The section says that if any candidate attending a polling station fails to maintain or aid in maintaining the secrecy of voting then they may be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years and shall not be less than one year.

Faridul Haque Khan

