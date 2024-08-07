Newly appointed DMP Commissioner Mainul Hasan joins office

Newly appointed Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Mainul Hasan joined office on Wednesday.

He also requested all members of DMP and Dhaka residents to assist in maintaining law and order, Assistant Commissioner (Media) of DMP, Jahangir Kabir, told UNB.

Earlier, in the day, in a major reshuffle in Bangladesh Police, DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman was relieved of duty.

A gazette notification, signed by Md Mahabur Rahman Sheikh, deputy security of Public Security Division under the Ministry of Home Affairs, said the decision to reshuffle was taken following the order from President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Md Mainul Hasan, who was posted at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has replaced DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman who has been attached to the police headquarters as Additional IGP, it reads.

Additional IGP AKM Shahidur Rahman has been made Director General (DG) of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) after shifting him from police headquarters, it said.

Rab DG Barrister Md Harun-Or-Rashid has also been relieved and attached to the police as additional IGP.

Earlier on Tuesday night, the government appointed Commandant (traffic and driving school) Md Mainul Islam as the new IGP.