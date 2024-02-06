Newly appointed BGB DG pays tributes to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

Bangladesh

BSS
06 February, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2024, 04:37 pm

Newly appointed BGB DG pays tributes to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

Newly appointed Director General (DG) of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui today paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj.

After laying the wreath, the DG stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the Father of the Nation.

Later, he offered prayer seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and other martyrs who had to embrace martyrdom on the fateful 15 August 1975.

A special prayer was also offered seeking longevity of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her family members. 

The DG also signed the visitors' book at the Tungipara Mausoleum Complex.

Senior officials of BGB headquarters, Jashore region commander, senior officials of Gopalganj district administration and senior police officials, among others, were present.
 

BGB Director General / Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman / Bangladesh

