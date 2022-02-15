Newly appointed Bangladesh Consul General in NY holds meeting with Congresswoman Meng

Newly appointed Bangladesh Consul General in NY holds meeting with Congresswoman Meng

Consul General Dr Mohammad Monirul Islam hoped that the existing areas of cooperation between the two countries will be deepened and strengthened

The newly appointed Consul General of the Bangladesh Consulate General in New York Dr Mohammad Monirul Islam held a virtual meeting with US Congresswoman Grace Meng on Monday (14 February). 

Congresswoman Meng welcomed Dr Islam and wished him success during his tenure in New York, said a press release. 

Dr Islam deemed Congresswoman Meng a good friend not only of the Bangladeshi community living in the United States but also of Bangladesh.

He said the Bangladesh community is as dedicated and focused in their professional work as they are creative and talented in thought and consciousness. He mentioned that the Bangladesh community is actively involved in the political, social, economic and cultural spheres in the United States, especially in New York. In this context, Congresswoman Meng commented that she is proud of the Bangladeshi community.

The Consul General thanked the Congresswoman for participating in other nationally important days and programmes, including the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of Independence organised by the Mission.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and the United States. Dr Islam hoped that the existing areas of cooperation between the two countries will be deepened and strengthened.

He also invited Congresswoman Meng to the upcoming Great Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day, and explained the historical context and significance of the language movement and sought its cooperation in setting up a permanent Martyr's Monument at a suitable location in New York. Congresswoman expressed interest in discussing the matter in more detail.

The Consul General praised her constructive role in the interests of the Bangladeshi community living in the Congresswoman constituency. He expressed his determination to work more closely together for the welfare of the community in the days to come and drew the attention of the Congresswoman to increase the various facilities of the Bangladesh community, the press release added. 

The Consul General briefed Congresswoman Meng on the socio-economic development and progress of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He highlighted the investment-friendly policies and measures taken by the Government of Bangladesh and expressed the view that there is immense potential between Bangladesh and the United States in terms of trade and investment.

During the discussion, Congresswoman Meng expressed her positive attitude towards the socio-economic development of Bangladesh, especially the initiatives and steps taken by the government to address the effects of climate change.

The discussion came to an end with the invitation of Congresswoman to visit Bangladesh at a convenient time.

