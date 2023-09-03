Newborn rescued two days after being stolen from DMCH

TBS Report
03 September, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2023, 07:28 pm

Newborn rescued two days after being stolen from DMCH

The baby is doing well and undergoing treatment at DMCH, said his father Hiron Mia

TBS Report
03 September, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2023, 07:28 pm
Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) File photo
Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) File photo

A newborn baby has been rescued two days after he was stolen from a ward of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Police rescued the baby last night from Kamrangirchar in the capital, the victim's father Hiron Mia confirmed the news to The Business Standard today.

Nusrat, who was identified from CCTV footage, stole the baby and trafficked him to her in-laws' house in Kamrangirchar, said Hiron quoting police.

Newborn goes missing from DMCH

The baby was handed over to his parents this morning. 

Hiron Mia named the boy Abdullah who is now six days old.

The baby is doing well and undergoing treatment at DMCH, he added.  

On 31 August, the baby was stolen from the DMCH ward when the mother had fallen asleep and there was no one to keep watch. 

