Newborn comes to world only to see parents, sister killed in road accident

A couple and their six-year-old daughter were killed after being hit by a truck while crossing the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Trishal upazila of the district.

On the eve of her death, the pregnant mother gave birth to a newborn girl soon after the accident that took place in the court building area of ​​the upazila around 3 o'clock on Saturday (16 July).

The deceased are Jahangir Alam (42), his wife Ratna Begum (32) and their six-year-old daughter Sanjida Akhter, hailing from Raimoni area of ​​Trishal upazila.

Deceased Ratna was seven months pregnant.

The newborn is now at Community Based Medical College Hospital in Mymensingh.

According to the police, a truck crushed three members of the same family while they were crossing the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway.

Jahangir and Ratna died on the spot and the doctor declared Sanjida dead after being taken to Trishal Upazila Health Complex.

Confirming the news to the media, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Trishal Police Station Main Uddin said the newly born baby girl had pain in the wrist of one hand. But she is fine.