New York intersection co-named ‘Little Bangladesh Avenue’

New York City Councilman James Gennaro celebrates the co-naming of Little Bangladesh Avenue in Jamaica with community leaders and residents on Monday, 21 February, 2022. Photo: Courtesy

The intersection of Homelawn Street and Hillside Avenue in New York, US, has been co-named "Little Bangladesh Avenue" – an initiative that aims to pay homage to the many contributions of the Bangladeshi community in the borough.

New York City Councilman Jim Gennaro (D-Hillcrest) on 21 February spearheaded a street co-naming ceremony in which the intersection of Homelawn Street and Hillside Avenue was co-named "Little Bangladesh Avenue."

Gennaro authored the bill to co-name the street; the legislation passed in December, reports US media.

The recent event coincided with International Mother Language Day – the anniversary of the day when Bangladeshis fought for recognition of their mother tongue.

The city councilman was joined by a number of elected officials, local leaders, and hundreds of community members for the co-naming ceremony, which paid homage to the many contributions that the Bangladeshi community has made to The World's Borough.

He opened the proceedings with a moment of silence in memory of the valiant freedom fighters who gave their lives in Bangladesh's 1971 War for Independence.

"I am thrilled to be here for this wonderful and timely co-naming ceremony. As many as 65% of New York City's Bangladeshi population reside in Queens – and many of them here in Jamaica.

"Today, we are celebrating the many contributions of the Bangladeshi community to the Borough of Queens," Gennaro said.

"As the first South Asian woman elected to New York State office, I was so proud to join my Bangladeshi family in celebrating the Little Bangladesh Avenue co-naming," New York City Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) added.

"The unveiling ceremony celebrated the many contributions of New York City's Bangladeshi community, one of the fastest-growing in our city.

"By literally putting Little Bangladesh on the map, we are showing that the community finally has the seat at the table it so rightfully earned," she added.

