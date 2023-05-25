New visa policy merely to support democratic electoral process: Ambassador Haas tells FM

Bangladesh

25 May, 2023, 06:35 pm
US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas on Thursday said the newly announced visa policy was merely the US' way of helping the democratic electoral process in Bangladesh.

He made the remarks while talking to reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after meeting with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. 

Ambassador Haas said they discussed the new visa policy, among other issues, noting that this is something they have done in support of Bangladeshis, the government and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and everyone who supports a free and fair election.

He said the meeting with Momen was part of their regular series of meetings.

"We talked about US-Bangladesh relations, our growing relationship across a whole number of areas."

Earlier, the US ambassador met the representatives of the major political parties and discussed the new US visa policy. 

Representatives of the Awami League, BNP, and Jatiya Party were present. 

"We support free and fair elections. The new visa policy to restrict visas to those who undermine the democratic process applies to everyone," said Ambassador Haas.

 

