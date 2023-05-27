New visa policy blessing for all: Speakers at roundtable

Prominent citizens of the country are viewing the new US visa policy as a beneficial move for all, including the ruling and the opposition parties, with respect to the next parliamentary elections.

This policy change was absolutely an internal move made by the US to discourage political conspiracy targeting the upcoming election," they observed at the roundtable meeting organised by the Editors Guild, an organisation of media editors of the country, held in the capital on Saturday.

At the roundtable titled "Diplomacy of caution, politics of sanctions", moderated by Editors Guild President Mozammel Babu, they also opined that the US policy is not the determinant of political gain or loss in Bangladesh.

On 24 May, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the new visa policy to promote fair election in Bangladesh. Under this policy, the US will be able to impose visa restrictions on individuals and their immediate family members if they are responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.

Ahsan H Mansur, Executive Director of the Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh (PRI) said the United States has announced the visa policy targeting the elite class of Bangladesh.

"The reason behind such a move was aimed at endorsing an impartial national election. If the policy pays off, it will benefit the people, and the opposition while allowing the government to deliver an acceptable election," he said.

"From this point of view, it was a constructive move made by the United States," he observed.

The visa policy change was a reflection of the US government's internal and political move, not a bilateral issue, according to Professor Delwar Hossain, a teacher at the International Relations Department of Dhaka University.

"Although Bangladesh and the US do have some differences of opinion on some issues, the ties between the two countries have been growing ever stronger," he said, hoping that the recent US decisions on various issues including politics, elections, and human rights situation in Bangladesh will not jeopardize this diplomatic relationship.

Emphasising the multi-dimensional US-Bangladesh relationship, the international affairs analyst stated that the US government is dependent on Bangladesh to some extent from a geopolitical perspective.

"All their decisions in regard to the national elections in Bangladesh are completely their own. These are part of their strategic diplomacy which changes over time," he said adding that these actions have nothing to do with the reality of Bangladesh.

He further went on to say that Bangladesh, by any stretch of imagination, does not possess a threat to the US.

Meanwhile, former Election Commissioner Brigadier General (Retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hossain warned that such policy shift by the US ahead of the actual election, which is usually taken after the elections like in the case of Nigeria and Uganda, is a clear signal for Bangladesh that the US will not hesitate to take action against those accused of causing any obstacle to a free and fair election.

"We have witnessed the direct impact that the visa policy announcement had on the recent Gazipur city polls," he said.

Differing with Sakhawat Hossain's statement, former foreign secretary Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury said BNP candidate had won in the city polls by a huge margin in 2013 when no such visa policy existed.

"I think the US policy had no influence on the outcome of the Gazipur City Corporation election. In fact, the ruling and opposition parties have no qualms about it," he added.

Abul Hasan Chowdhury, former state minister for foreign affairs, called the US move "authoritarian" and pointed out that no one is talking about the unsolicited interest the US has in Bangladesh's Maritime Boundary.

Former UGC Chairman Professor Abdul Mannan, meanwhile, stressed that the opinion of the people of Bangladesh is more important than what anyone in the US says.

"We want peace. We want a fair election by coming out of a chaotic situation," he said stating that there is no possibility of election rigged if we look at the political history of Bangladesh in the last 15 years.

The roundtable was also attended by Human rights activist Khushi Kabir and Regional Director of Article Nineteen (South Asia) Faruq Faisel.