New US climate smart livestock project launched to help smallholder livestock producers

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 May, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 06:12 pm

The new project will boost livestock productivity, improve market access, and implement climate-smart practices across 16 targeted districts, ultimately benefiting over 250,000 livestock farmers

The US Embassy Dhaka’s United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has launched its new Bangladesh Climate Smart Livestock project on 18 May. Photo: Courtesy
The US Embassy Dhaka’s United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has launched its new Bangladesh Climate Smart Livestock project on 18 May. Photo: Courtesy

The US Embassy Dhaka's United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has launched its new Bangladesh Climate Smart Livestock project to enhance efficiency, promote climate resilience, and foster sustainable innovations in the livestock sector. 

The USDA, through the Food for Progress Programme, is investing over $34 million in this project over five years and will work with the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock and the Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute to achieve sustainable results, said a press release.

"We are excited to launch this innovative project. This project will simultaneously help smallholder livestock producers increase production and improve their livelihoods, while also reducing methane emissions. This will show that climate change adaptation and mitigation do not need to come at a cost to agricultural production," said USDA Agricultural Attache Sarah Gilleski. 

The USDA Climate Smart Livestock project is implemented by ACDI/VOCA. 

Fisheries and Livestock Minister Md Abdur Rahman spoke as the chief guest at the project launching ceremony.

Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable countries in the world to climate change, said the US Embassy in Dhaka.

The United States is committed to supporting Bangladesh implement climate-smart agricultural practices to help Bangladesh adapt to and mitigate the effects of climate change, it said.

According to the press release, the new project will boost livestock productivity, improve market access, and implement climate-smart practices across 16 targeted districts, ultimately benefiting over 250,000 livestock farmers. 

The project will introduce advanced production technologies, improve animal health, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, aligning with Bangladesh's national climate goals. By linking producers to end buyers and increasing access to investment capital, the project aims to grow livestock sales by $940 million over its five-year period. 

