New US Ambassador Peter Haas arrives in Dhaka

Bangladesh

UNB
01 March, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2022, 07:20 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Peter Haas, newly appointed US Ambassador to Bangladesh, arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday (1 March).

Ambassador Haas replaced Earl R Miller.

He most recently served as US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs.

He previously served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Trade Policy and Negotiations.

Ambassador Haas also served as Chargé d'Affaires and Deputy Permanent Representative at the US Mission to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the US Consul General in Mumbai, India, and Economic Counselor at the US Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia. Other diplomatic postings include London, Rabat, Washington, Port-au-Prince, and Berlin.

Haas holds a BA in International Studies and German from Illinois Wesleyan University.

He attended the London School of Economics as a Marshall Scholar, where he earned MSc (Econ) degrees in both the Politics of the World Economy and Comparative Government.

 

US Ambassador Peter D Haas

