New US ambassador keen to further strengthen Dhaka-Washington ties

Bangladesh

BSS
12 February, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 11:52 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The newly-appointed United States (US) Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter D Haas has said he looks forward to working together with Dhaka to further advance the relationship between the two countries.
 
He was speaking at an interaction session with the officers of the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC on Friday, according to a press release received here this morning.

Ambassador-designate Haas paid the visit to the Embassy as he is expected to arrive in Dhaka in early March to assume charges of his new appointment.

The new envoy was received by Bangladesh Ambassador to the US M Shahidul Islam and other officials of the Mission.

During the discussion, the two Ambassadors expressed their resolve to work closely to further strengthen the friendly relations between Bangladesh and the US.

They also emphasized greater engagements of the two sides and undertaking mutually beneficial programmes and actions to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-US diplomatic ties.

Earlier, Ambassador Haas placed a floral wreath at the bust of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Embassy premises.

Ambassador Haas is the successor of Ambassador Earl R Miller.

