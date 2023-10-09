New UNHCR country representative Rizvi presents credentials to Foreign Minister Momen

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 October, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2023, 10:43 pm

Related News

New UNHCR country representative Rizvi presents credentials to Foreign Minister Momen

Foreign Minister welcomed the new country representative to Bangladesh and assured her of necessary supports of the government in executing her duties.

TBS Report
09 October, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2023, 10:43 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The new country representative of UNHCR to Bangladesh Sumbul Rizvi has presented her credentials to Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday (9 October). 

Foreign Minister welcomed the new country representative to Bangladesh and assured her of necessary supports of the government in executing her duties.

He appreciated the persistent engagement of UNHCR in rendering the humanitarian operations for the Rohingyas temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh as well as for the host community, reads a press statement on the day.

Foreign Minister highlighted the innumerable challenges Bangladesh has been facing in hosting for than 1.2 million forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals (Rohingya) in Bangladesh.

Noting that a single Rohingya could not be repatriated to Myanmar in the last six years, Dr Momen cautioned that their prolonged stay in Bangladesh may pose threats to the security of the region and beyond. He called upon UNHCR and other UN agencies having presence in Myanmar to work with the Myanmar government towards creating conducive environment in Rakhine.

The UNHCR Representative expressed her gratitude to Bangladesh for its continued cooperation to UNHCR.

Underscoring the need for repatriation of the Rohingyas temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh, she mentioned that the UNHCR would continue its sincere efforts in maintaining the humanitarian response to the Rohingyas.

She concurred with the Foreign Minister that the Rohingya issue must remain at the top of the global agenda. She also agreed with Dr. Momen that concerted and meaningful efforts by the international community were required for ensuring sustainable repatriation of displaced Rohingya people.

UNHCR / representative / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Isaacson's Elon Musk: Portrait of a flawed billionaire

Isaacson's Elon Musk: Portrait of a flawed billionaire

12h | Panorama
Several former clients pointed out that BMA&#039;s address on their contract paper and Facebook page was non-existent. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Maid Agency: Clients allege fraud and unreliable service

14h | Panorama
The Z32 300ZX came with a completely new design language, which was more streamlined, had fewer angles and offered more luxury features, while still retaining its status of a fast car like its predecessors. Photos; Arfin Kazi

Mon Cheri Fairlady Z: Nissan’s unsung Z32 300ZX

1d | Wheels
Graphics: TBS

What happens when the Taka note ends its journey?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Could the Yom Kippur War be a repeat of the contemporary oil shock?

Could the Yom Kippur War be a repeat of the contemporary oil shock?

3h | TBS World
How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

11h | TBS World
Where is the end of the conflict for centuries?

Where is the end of the conflict for centuries?

1d | TBS World
Buffet of footpaths

Buffet of footpaths

1d | TBS Food