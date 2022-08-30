New UNDP Resident Representative Stefan Liller presents credentials to FM

Photo: Courtesy

The newly-appointed UNDP Resident Representative for Bangladesh, Stefan Liller, presented his credentials to Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Thursday (30 August).

The foreign minister welcomed Stefan Liller and received his credentials issued by UNDP's Administrator Achim Steiner.

In his role, Liller is responsible for UNDP's activities in the country, closely collaborating with national stakeholders and international partners to support Bangladesh's national priorities in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

During the meeting with FM Momen, Liller stressed the longstanding partnership between UNDP and Bangladesh since the independence of the country, reads a MoFA release.

He vowed to continue UNDP's full support to the Government of Bangladesh to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, graduate to a middle-income economy and tackle the adversities presented by climate change.

Photo: Courtesy

In line with government priorities and in the spirit of "Leaving No One Behind", UNDP's programme in Bangladesh promotes women empowerment, good governance, reducing inequalities, youth employment, climate action, environmental protection and energy efficiency.

Stefan Liller is Swedish by nationality.

He is an international development professional with nearly 20 years of experience working in conflict, post-conflict, low-, middle- and high-income country contexts. He has the policy and programmatic experience in socio-economic development, gender, development finance, energy and environment, governance, and the rule of law.

Prior to taking up his current assignment in Bangladesh, he served as UNDP Resident Representative in Uruguay and before that as UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Moldova.

He holds a Master of Laws and a Master of Business Administration and Economics, both from Stockholm University.