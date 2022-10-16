New turntable ladders to allow fire service tackle blazes in high-rises up to 22 floors

Total two 68-metre-high turntable ladder trucks (TTL) have been added to the inventory of Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence in a bid to enhance its capability to tackle high-rise fire incidents.

The newly imported TTL trucks, which have ladders on top of them, can expand up to 68 metres or 22 floors of a building, with a large-capacity nozzle built into the top section, to fight fire hazards.

Photo: TBS

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan inaugurated the TTL trucks at the headquarters of Fire Service and Civil Defence in Dhaka on Sunday.

"Till now we could only conduct fire rescue operations in buildings not taller than 14 floors. Now with the new emergency vehicles, we can climb up to 68 metres (22 floors)," the minister said, adding that three more of these vehicles will join the service soon.

Photo: TBS

Meanwhile, 13 fire service personnel who died in the fire incident at the private BM Container Depot in Chattogram's Sitakunda, were honoured with the title of "Agnibeer" (Fire Hero/ Fire Champion) during today's (16 October) event.