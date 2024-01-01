New 'Tourist Express' trains to Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route from 10 Jan

Bangladesh

UNB
01 January, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 09:29 pm

Representational Image of a train on track
Representational Image of a train on track

Another pair of trains named 'Tourist Express' will run on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route from 10 January, said the Bangladesh Railway on Monday (1 January).

The train will leave Dhaka at 6:15am and reach Cox's Bazar at 3:00pm. It will leave Cox's Bazar at 8:00pm and reach Dhaka at 4:30am.

According to the railway, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has approved the name of the train. The train will be operated by coaches newly imported from Korea.

The distance from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar is 346 kilometres. The fare of the new train will be the same as the previous train.

On this route, the fare of the Shovon chair of the intercity train has been fixed at Tk500. The air-conditioned (AC) chair fare is Tk961. The AC seat fare is Tk1,150, and each passenger has to pay Tk1,725 for AC berth.

Train services on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route resumed on 1 December last year.

