New Tk12,800 minimum wage set for EPZ workers 

A minimum monthly wage of Tk12,800 has been finalised for the workers of the EPZs run under Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA).

The wage board finalised the wage in its fifth and last meeting today.

The workers of Export Processing Zones (EPZ) will get minimum wage of Tk12800 including basic salary of Tk6950, 50% of basic (Tk3475) as house rent and Tk2375 as medical allowance.

Besides, the workers will get food or food allowance and transport or transport allowance in addition to the gross wage and this benefit would be maintained in the current wage structure as it was earlier.

Under the Section 65 of the 'Bangladesh EPZ Labor Act 2019', the government constituted a wage board on 9 November 2023 consisting of 11 members from the Prime Minister's Office, the Ministry of Labor, the Ministry of Finance, and representatives of owners & workers of EPZ enterprises headed by the Executive Chairman of BEPZA.

In the first meeting of the Wage Board seven more members were co-opted including three owners' representatives & three workers' representatives.

The wage board met in a total of four meetings and unanimously recommended a minimum wage of Tk12,800.

Recommended draft wage published in gazette notification on 7 December 2023. The recommended wage was finalised today considering the opinion received from various parties within 14 days of publishing the notification.

It will be placed to the Prime Minister for approval.

The final wage will be effective from 1 December 2023 and around 5 lac workers of the EPZs will get wage in the new structure from January 2024.

The current minimum gross wage (except food and transport allowance) of an EPZ worker is Tk8200 which was fixed in 2018. In the new structure, the minimum wage of EPZ workers has been increased by 56.25%.

Mentionable that, currently 450 industries are in operation in 8 EPZs located at different parts of the country including BEPZA Economic Zone at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar, Mirsharai, Chattogram.

Till November 2023, investors from 37 countries have invested $6.6 billion. The goods worth $107 billion so far exported from the EPZs.