Last metro rail to leave Uttara at 9:00pm, Motijheel at 9:40pm from tomorrow

The last metro rail will leave at 9:00pm from Uttara station and at 9:40pm from Motijheel station from tomorrow (27 March).

The new schedule was officially announced by Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL) Managing Director Maan Siddique during a press briefing at DMTCL's Eskaton office today (26 March).

The metro will operate at 12-minute intervals during the extended period which means another 10 trips will be added to the current schedule.

Maan Siddique said after 9pm, only MRT pass holders can travel on the trains which will go to Uttara route from Motijheel metro station.

Single-ticket passengers cannot travel on these trains as the ticket counters will be closed before that.

DMTCL organises press conference to announce new metro timings today (26 March). Photo: TBS

Also, the new headway (at what intervals trains will run is called headway) will be able to handle 194 trains a day instead of 184. By doing this, a total of 447,752 passengers will be able to travel every day.

According to Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) sources, an average of 2.75 lakh passengers traveled daily for the 15 days before the beginning of Ramadan. However, after the Ramadan began, an average of 2.35 lakh passengers are traveling daily. Officials in charge of Metro Rail believe that passenger pressure will increase during the last half of Ramadan.

Also, the increase in travel time will increase the number of passengers to the pre-Ramadan level or even more. And if the increase in passengers continues after Eid, initiatives may be taken to increase frequency of train movement.