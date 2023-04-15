New Super Market fire: Enthusiast onlookers disrupt firefighting efforts

15 April, 2023, 10:02 am

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The growing crowd of onlookers are disrupting the fire service's efforts to bring the fire under control at the capital's New Supermarket shopping mall.

Curious people started flocking to the area as soon as the news of the fire broke, and started recording and taking pictures, hindering the works of the firefighters.

Meanwhile, law enforcers are trying to drive the public away from the area.

After the recent Bangabazar fire, Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence Director General (DG) Brig Gen Md Main Uddin identified three reasons behind the delay in controlling the blaze, one of which included the firefighters' struggles to work there amidst the huge enthusiastic crowd in the area.

The fire broke out at around 5:40am on Saturday (15 April), the Fire Service and Civil Defence confirmed to The Business Standard.

A total of 28 firefighting units along with firefighting teams of the Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force are currently working to bring the blaze under control.

